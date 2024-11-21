Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Initial Planning Conference bolsters plans for Cyber Yankee 2025

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Attendees of the initial planning conference for Cyber Yankee 2025 listen to a presentation at the New Hampshire National Guard's Regional Training Institute in Pembroke, N.H. Nov. 13, 2024. Cyber Yankee is the premier regional cyber training event for defense, state and federal agencies, and key utility companies to rehearse prevention and response best practices. And, unlike other cyber-focused training events that focus entirely on threats against the DOD’s information network, Cyber Yankee is the only military exercise focusing on critical infrastructure and key resources directly affecting the American people. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Joel Fulsang)

