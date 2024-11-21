SMSgt. Williams: the man of iron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Williams takes a shot as Team US defeats Netherlands to win the gold medal in Wheelchair Basketball at the Mattamy Centre during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on September 30, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)