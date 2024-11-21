Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt. Williams: the man of iron [Image 11 of 11]

    SMSgt. Williams: the man of iron

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, CANADA

    09.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    56th Fighter Wing

    Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Williams takes a shot as Team US defeats Netherlands to win the gold medal in Wheelchair Basketball at the Mattamy Centre during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on September 30, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8768343
    VIRIN: 170930-F-KJ279-1001
    Resolution: 2746x3500
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt. Williams: the man of iron [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SMSgt. Brian Williams: the man of iron

    TAGS

    Sports
    Office of Warrior Care Policy
    WCP
    Military Adaptive Sp

