    CDR Amelia Hueter

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Commander Amelia Hueter is from Tampa, FL. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Fordham University and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Program in 2009.

