U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 366th Munitions Squadron, run to shelter during exercise RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1 at Historic Wendover Airfield, Oct. 25, 2024. The squadron develops personnel, providing and maintaining equipment readiness to support in-garrison operations and contingency plans worldwide. Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base conducted RAGING GUNFIGHTER 25-1, a routine operational readiness exercise, at various locations throughout the Mountain West subregion of the United States, beginning Oct. 21 and lasting for approximately 10 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)