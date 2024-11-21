Gettysburg's Deployment

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany (Nov. 18, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class William Laing, a native of Jefferson City, Tennessee, handles a mooring line on the fo’c’sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) as the ship moors in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, for a regularly scheduled port visit, Nov. 18. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8768331
|VIRIN:
|241118-N-HF194-1152
|Resolution:
|5112x3408
|Size:
|971.88 KB
|Location:
|WILHELMSHAVEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
