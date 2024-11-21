NMCSD supports Great American Smokeout everyday of the year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) In recognition of the Great American Smokeout, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) joined the nationwide effort to inspire service members, veterans, and families to quit smoking and adopt healthier lifestyles not just on November 21, but every day of the year. The annual initiative, spearheaded by the American Cancer Society, emphasizes the significant health benefits of quitting smoking, starting with just one day.

NMCSD’s Health Promotion team offers informational sessions and provides resources to encourage tobacco cessation, aligning with the Smokeout’s actionable pathways to quitting smoking. Participants learn about the immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting, including reduced risks of heart disease, cancer, and other smoking-related illnesses. “Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful decisions anyone can make for their health,” said Melissa L. McNair, NMCSD’s Department Head, Health and Wellness Department. “Events like the Great American Smokeout allow us to empower our beneficiaries with knowledge and support to make that critical first step.” The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!