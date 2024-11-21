NMCSD supports Great American Smokeout everyday of the year

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) In recognition of the Great American Smokeout, Naval Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) In recognition of the Great American Smokeout, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) joined the nationwide effort to inspire service members, veterans, and families to quit smoking and adopt healthier lifestyles not just on November 21, but every day of the year. The annual initiative, spearheaded by the American Cancer Society, emphasizes the significant health benefits of quitting smoking, starting with just one day. NMCSD’s Health Promotion team offers informational sessions and provides resources to encourage tobacco cessation, aligning with the Smokeout’s actionable pathways to quitting smoking. Participants learn about the immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting, including reduced risks of heart disease, cancer, and other smoking-related illnesses. “Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful decisions anyone can make for their health,” said Melissa L. McNair, NMCSD’s Department Head, Health and Wellness Department. “Events like the Great American Smokeout allow us to empower our beneficiaries with knowledge and support to make that critical first step.” The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

In recognition of the Great American Smokeout, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) joined the nationwide effort to inspire service members, veterans, and families to quit smoking and adopt healthier lifestyles not just on November 21, but every day of the year.



The annual initiative, spearheaded by the American Cancer Society, emphasizes the significant health benefits of quitting smoking, starting with just one day.



NMCSD’s Health Promotion team offers informational sessions and provides resources to encourage tobacco cessation, aligning with the Smokeout’s actionable pathways to quitting smoking. Participants learn about the immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting, including reduced risks of heart disease, cancer, and other smoking-related illnesses.



“Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful decisions anyone can make for their health,” said Melissa L. McNair, NMCSD’s Department Head, Health and Wellness Department. “Events like the Great American Smokeout allow us to empower our beneficiaries with knowledge and support to make that critical first step.”



Another Reason To Quit



“Beyond a person’s overall health improvements that comes with quitting tobacco, there is also the readiness component for our active duty military,” added McNair. “That is why my staff is ready to support and do their part to contribute to the overall readiness of the force.



Participants in NMCSD’s tobacco cessation courses are offered educational materials detailing the benefits of cessation, including improved lung function, reduced blood pressure, and lower risks of stroke and heart disease. According to experts, even a single day without smoking can lead to measurable improvements in blood pressure and carbon monoxide levels in the blood.



For those ready to quit, NMCSD offers a variety of cessation programs, including counseling, nicotine replacement therapies, and ongoing support groups. These resources are designed to help individuals navigate the challenges of quitting and maintain a smoke-free lifestyle.



The Great American Smokeout serves as a reminder of the Navy’s commitment to the health and readiness of its members. By providing tools and encouragement, NMCSD and other military health facilities play a vital role in helping service members and their families lead healthier lives.



For more information on tobacco cessation programs at NMCSD visit NMCSD’sHealth Education and Disease Prevention at: https://sandiego.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Health-and-Wellness/ctl/Details/Mid/54113/ItemID/3704. For resources available through the Great American Smokeout, visit American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html.



