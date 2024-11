Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard members from Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) New York joined the family of Frank Schubert, the last civilian lighthouse keeper in the United States and former keeper of the Coney Island Lighthouse, on Nov. 18, 2024. Together, they answered questions from local 4th graders about the lighthouse's history and its significance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)