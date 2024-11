Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Chief Petty Officer Ash Armstrong, Coast Guard JROTC instructor at Kalani High School, addresses a crowd of Coast Guard leaders, school administrators, cadets and families at a ceremony at the high school in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2024. The Coast Guard established its first Hawaii-based JROTC unit with over 20 cadets enrolled. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)