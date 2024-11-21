Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Daniel Hoffbauer, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, body slams Pfc. Xavier Murphy, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41 Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during the Marne Week 2024 Combatives Tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Combatives Tournament is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)