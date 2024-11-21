Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 - Combatives Tournament

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Daniel Hoffbauer, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, body slams Pfc. Xavier Murphy, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41 Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during the Marne Week 2024 Combatives Tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Combatives Tournament is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8765952
    VIRIN: 241121-A-UY468-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

