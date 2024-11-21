Sgt. Daniel Hoffbauer, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, body slams Pfc. Xavier Murphy, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41 Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during the Marne Week 2024 Combatives Tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Combatives Tournament is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8765952
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-UY468-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
