    JBAB, JBA collaborate with mission partners in field training exercise

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melinda R. Miller, flight chief with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, carries her weapon during a field training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The exercise integrated mission partners and the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to improve communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8764750
    VIRIN: 241114-F-TO650-1348
    Resolution: 2652x1764
    Size: 374.35 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, JBAB, JBA collaborate with mission partners in field training exercise, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    EOD
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    11th SFS
    316th CES

