JBAB, JBA collaborate with mission partners in field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melinda R. Miller, flight chief with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, carries her weapon during a field training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The exercise integrated mission partners and the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to improve communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8764750
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-TO650-1348
|Resolution:
|2652x1764
|Size:
|374.35 KB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
