JBAB, JBA collaborate with mission partners in field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melinda R. Miller, flight chief with the 11th Security Forces Squadron, carries her weapon during a field training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The exercise integrated mission partners and the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to improve communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)