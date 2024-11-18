Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. George Foggin, 607th Air Support Operations Group air mobility liaison officer, discusses static-line parachute jump logistics with a member of the Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command 13th Special Mission Brigade at drop zone near Seoul Air Base, ROK, Nov. 1, 2024. The training jump occurred on the final day of Freedom Flag 24-1, a large-scale flying training event, and incorporated assets from the U.S. Air Force and Army as well as the ROK SWC to enhance interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8764626
    VIRIN: 241101-F-TY205-2101
    Resolution: 4991x3565
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 10 of 10], by Maj. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airdrop
    ROK
    USAF
    SOCKOR
    FF24
    Freedom Flag

