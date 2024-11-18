U.S., ROK complete Airborne training during Freedom Flag 24-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. George Foggin, 607th Air Support Operations Group air mobility liaison officer, discusses static-line parachute jump logistics with a member of the Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command 13th Special Mission Brigade at drop zone near Seoul Air Base, ROK, Nov. 1, 2024. The training jump occurred on the final day of Freedom Flag 24-1, a large-scale flying training event, and incorporated assets from the U.S. Air Force and Army as well as the ROK SWC to enhance interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Kippun Sumner)