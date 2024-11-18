Wright-Patt leadership serves Airmen holiday meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, his wife Ashley, Mona Faulkner, wife of John Faulkner, 88 ABW deputy director and Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW deputy commander, wait for the next diner Nov. 19, 2024, as the Pitsenbarger Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving dinner at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Base leadership helped serve for the Airmen ahead of the holiday so the Airmen going home for the holiday could take part. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)