Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airmen holiday meal [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airmen holiday meal

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    From left, Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, his wife Ashley, Mona Faulkner, wife of John Faulkner, 88 ABW deputy director and Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW deputy commander, wait for the next diner Nov. 19, 2024, as the Pitsenbarger Dining Facility serves Thanksgiving dinner at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Base leadership helped serve for the Airmen ahead of the holiday so the Airmen going home for the holiday could take part. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8764329
    VIRIN: 241119-F-JW079-2109
    Resolution: 3000x2208
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt leadership serves Airmen holiday meal [Image 7 of 7], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airman holiday meal
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airman holiday meal
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airman holiday meal
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airman holiday meal
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airman holiday meal
    Beavercreek honors veterans
    Wright-Patt leadership serves Airmen holiday meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Holiday
    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force Material Command
    AFMC
    88th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download