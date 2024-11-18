CJCS Participates in AIA Fireside Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in a fireside chat with Morgan Brennan, Co-Anchor of CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime”, at the Aerospace Industries Association Board of Governors meeting at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., November 20, 2024. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)