NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility

241002-N-EG514-7739 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano speaks to the workforce at an all-hands meeting. With NAVWAR's core values of warfighter focused, audacious innovation, agile readiness and resilience and radical ownership, Okano is pushing NAVWAR to the next level.