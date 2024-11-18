Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Michael Thorn 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    241002-N-EG514-7739 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano speaks to the workforce at an all-hands meeting. With NAVWAR's core values of warfighter focused, audacious innovation, agile readiness and resilience and radical ownership, Okano is pushing NAVWAR to the next level.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8763767
    VIRIN: 241002-N-EG514-7739
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility, by Michael Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    core values
    NAVWAR
    Seiko Okano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download