241002-N-EG514-7739 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano speaks to the workforce at an all-hands meeting. With NAVWAR's core values of warfighter focused, audacious innovation, agile readiness and resilience and radical ownership, Okano is pushing NAVWAR to the next level.
|10.02.2024
|11.20.2024 12:16
|8763767
|241002-N-EG514-7739
|6048x4024
|12.23 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
This work, NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility, by Michael Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility
