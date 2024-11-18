NAVWAR Core Values Reflect Mission Priorities of Innovation and Agility

Photo By Michael Thorn | 241002-N-EG514-7739 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Michael Thorn | 241002-N-EG514-7739 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano speaks to the workforce at an all-hands meeting. With NAVWAR's core values of warfighter focused, audacious innovation, agile readiness and resilience and radical ownership, Okano is pushing NAVWAR to the next level. see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has recently codified a set of values that reflects their work, people and mission: Warfighter Focused, Audacious Innovation, Agile Readiness and Resilience, and Radical Ownership. With a call to action put forth by the Chief of Naval Operations in her 2024 Navigation Plan, NAVWAR continues to step to the forefront as information warfare dominates the modern battlespace.



“We already embody these values every day at NAVWAR, so formalizing them is a way to put more intentional focus on them,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano. “These values are not just words on a wall. They represent who we are at the core, and they drive us every single day to execute our mission and support the Navy’s warfighters.”



Being warfighter focused means staying connected to the Fleet. The solutions developed by NAVWAR prioritize the needs of warfighters by enhancing capabilities and mission success, ensuring their work makes a difference to Sailors and Marines around the globe. With site visits and mission mindset ship tours, the NAVWAR workforce can see systems in action and get direct feedback to create better products.



Audacious innovation is what drives NAVWAR to embrace change and push boundaries. From digital engineering, artificial intelligence, automation and more, NAVWAR teams are constantly updating outdated practices to increase efficiency and allow more time to innovate. Data science training is available to all employees as everyone is encouraged to apply those practices to their own workflows. Modernization is the key to the future, and NAVWAR remains a leader in the Navy.



In the ever-changing environment of information warfare, agile readiness and resilience is imperative to stay ready for what’s next. By leveraging relationships with industry partners and small businesses, NAVWAR strives to meet rising challenges at speed and scale. Command leaders, program managers and the Office of Small Business Programs frequently networks with industry at events like Gold Coast, Fall Forum and WEST to have transparent conversations and reduce barriers to effective partnerships.



Radical ownership means taking full responsibility and driving forward with confidence and teamwork. To continue to embrace this core value, the command will focus on accountability programs, ownership mindset workshops and recognition programs focused on ownership.



In creating a culture of excellence buoyed by innovation and resilience, NAVWAR is setting an example in the Navy and the rest of the Department of Defense. After being named the No. 1 place to work in the Navy according to the 2023 Best Places to Work in Federal Government rankings, NAVWAR leadership is dedicated to recognizing and supporting these core values to provide a diverse and equitable workplace where everyone can thrive and feel valued.



“These core values reinforce our commitment to supporting the Navy, enhancing our mission focus and building a culture that drives our success,” said Francesca Ramos, director of civilian human resources at NAVWAR. “We are looking for like-minded individuals who want to join our mission and see the impact of their service to our nation.”



As NAVWAR continues their mission to support the warfighter and be the preeminent provider of information warfare capabilities in the world, the core values of Warfighter Focused, Audacious Innovation, Agile Readiness and Resilience, and Radical Ownership reflect what the workforce does every day to make that possible.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.