Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Womack Receives Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Womack Receives Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Pharmacist, Kaitlin Guertin completes product verification on refills that were called in. Guertin is verifying the right drug was pulled to fill the order, the directions are correct, and no potential drug interactions with the patient’s other medications, November 20, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8763723
    VIRIN: 241120-O-EV225-8071
    Resolution: 5157x3339
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack Receives Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade [Image 2 of 2], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Womack Receives Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade
    Womack Receives Consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Womack Receives Consecutive &ldquo;A&rdquo; Hospital Safety Grade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WAMC
    Fort Liberty
    Medication safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download