    Dynamic Front 25 - M270A2 MLRS Crew Portraits [Image 2 of 2]

    Dynamic Front 25 - M270A2 MLRS Crew Portraits

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Portrait of U.S. Army Pvt. Carson Spencer, an M270A2 Multiple Rocket Launch System driver assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 18, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8763211
    VIRIN: 241120-A-VC863-1111
    Resolution: 4032x6048
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Hometown: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

