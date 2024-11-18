Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Nov. 14, 2024) —USS Washington (SSN 787) enters dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for a scheduled maintenance period Nov. 14, 2024. The dry docking of a submarine is a critical step in the repair and modernization of a submarine’s service life, ensures fleet readiness, and maintains the Navy's long-term advantage over adversaries by preparing to meet both current and future challenges. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering on-time quality service to the fleet, thus enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)