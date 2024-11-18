Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin departs Philippines, arrives in Laos [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary Austin departs Philippines, arrives in Laos

    VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 19, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8762645
    VIRIN: 241119-D-XI929-5005
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: VIENTIANE, LA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin departs Philippines, arrives in Laos [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Laos
    SecDef Austin

