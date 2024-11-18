Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly (Second from Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations deputy commanding general, receives a briefing Nov. 13, 2024, from Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Left), Nashville District commander, and Brian Mangrum (Third from Left), Technical Support Branch chief, about ongoing plans to repair the downstream miter gate at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)