Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly visits Wilson Lock in Florence, Alabama

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly (Second from Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations deputy commanding general, receives a tour and briefing Nov. 13, 2024, from Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Right), Nashville District commander, Brian Mangrum (Left), Technical Support Branch chief; and Tim Dunn, Operations Division deputy chief; about maintenance and operations priorities at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8761880
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-EO110-1003
|Resolution:
|5918x3329
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
