Maxwell celebrates newest Chiefs

Maxwell-Gunter Airmen honor Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Jenkins, senior enlisted leader of the Squadron Officer School, and Senior Master Sgt. Jarvis M. Wilson, senior enlisted leader of Warrant Officer Training School, on their selection to the rank of chief master sergeant at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 8, 2024. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force and is responsible for leading and advising the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Darius Hutton)
