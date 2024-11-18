Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers fire live rounds with M777A2 howitzer during Dynamic Front 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    2CR Soldiers fire live rounds with M777A2 howitzer during Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army cannon crew members assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire a 155mm artillery round from their M777A2 howitzer during a live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multinational service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    NATO
    Artillery
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

