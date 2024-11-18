Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICS PMO Holds its First PACS Innovation Week [Image 7 of 7]

    ICS PMO Holds its First PACS Innovation Week

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Jason Cunningham 

    DoD, Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology and Training

    The Integrated Clinical Systems PMO held its first Picture Archiving Computer System (PACS) Innovation Week at Fort Detrick, Maryland from Oct. 25-29. PACS Innovation Week was a five-day event that introduced vendors to the integration of multiple PACS systems into a unified platform. Mr. Thomas ‘Pat’ Flanders, Program Executive Officer for Medical Systems/Chief Information Officer (J-6), kicked off the week, highlighting the importance of industry collaboration on innovative solutions. The ICS PACS team hosted 73 attendees representing 40 vendors.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 08:45
    Photo ID: 8761413
    VIRIN: 241028-D-RS627-3019
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
