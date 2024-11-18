ICS PMO Holds its First PACS Innovation Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Integrated Clinical Systems PMO held its first Picture Archiving Computer System (PACS) Innovation Week at Fort Detrick, Maryland from Oct. 25-29. PACS Innovation Week was a five-day event that introduced vendors to the integration of multiple PACS systems into a unified platform. Mr. Thomas ‘Pat’ Flanders, Program Executive Officer for Medical Systems/Chief Information Officer (J-6), kicked off the week, highlighting the importance of industry collaboration on innovative solutions. The ICS PACS team hosted 73 attendees representing 40 vendors.