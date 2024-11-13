34th Division Sustainment Brigade transfers authority to 17th Sustainment Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman, senior enlisted advisor, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, discusses her time deployed with troops, at the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran)