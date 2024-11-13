Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman, senior enlisted advisor, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, discusses her time deployed with troops, at the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8761163
|VIRIN:
|241105-Z-MK350-1265
|Resolution:
|5584x3728
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade transfers authority to 17th Sustainment Brigade [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.