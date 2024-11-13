Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade transfers authority to 17th Sustainment Brigade [Image 8 of 8]

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade transfers authority to 17th Sustainment Brigade

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman, senior enlisted advisor, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, discusses her time deployed with troops, at the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8761163
    VIRIN: 241105-Z-MK350-1265
    Resolution: 5584x3728
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade transfers authority to 17th Sustainment Brigade [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transfer of Authority
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    17SB
    34DSB

