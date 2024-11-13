NTAG Miami Sailor Talks Navy Life at Palmcon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (Nov, 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Oneil James, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks with Palmcon attendees about Naval careet opportunities inside the MidFlorida CredIt Union Event Center in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Nov. 16, 2024. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)