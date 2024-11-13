Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Sailor Talks Navy Life at Palmcon 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    NTAG Miami Sailor Talks Navy Life at Palmcon 2024

    PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (Nov, 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Oneil James, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks with Palmcon attendees about Naval careet opportunities inside the MidFlorida CredIt Union Event Center in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Nov. 16, 2024. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8760471
    VIRIN: 241116-N-RF885-1124
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, US
