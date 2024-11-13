Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    528th Sustainment Brigade Jump [Image 5 of 8]

    528th Sustainment Brigade Jump

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratrooper jumps from a C-27 during a brigade jump Oct. 23, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Emely Eckels)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8759551
    VIRIN: 241023-A-ND360-5260
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 355.68 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 528th Sustainment Brigade Jump [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #paratrooper #jump #usasoc #1st SFC #green beret #signal

