U.S. Army Paratrooper jumps from a C-27 during a brigade jump Oct. 23, 2024, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Emely Eckels)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8759551
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-ND360-5260
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|355.68 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 528th Sustainment Brigade Jump [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.