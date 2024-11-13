Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, NATO soldiers earn expert badges [Image 11 of 11]

    US, NATO soldiers earn expert badges

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Croatian soldiers pose for a group photo after earning their Expert Infantry Badges on November 7, 2024 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. This year's Expert Infantry, Soldier, Field Medic Badge event (E3B) was hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8758997
    VIRIN: 241107-A-HL439-1021
    Resolution: 5903x4351
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
