    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the East China Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 17, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Austin Stump, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, clears the chamber of an M4 carbine during a live-fire weapons exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the East China Sea, Nov. 17, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

