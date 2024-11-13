U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), shakes hands with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, commander of ROK MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024. An office call took place between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, marking the first face-to-face encounter between Collins and Yang. This gathering provided a valuable opportunity for them to lay the groundwork for future collaboration between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, with a focus on deepening their strategic partnership and advancing their long-term goals for joint readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8758397
|VIRIN:
|241118-M-BN442-1019
|Resolution:
|5538x3692
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins Meeting with ROK Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
