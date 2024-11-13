Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins Meeting with ROK Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), shakes hands with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, commander of ROK MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024. An office call took place between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, marking the first face-to-face encounter between Collins and Yang. This gathering provided a valuable opportunity for them to lay the groundwork for future collaboration between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, with a focus on deepening their strategic partnership and advancing their long-term goals for joint readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)