    Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins Meeting with ROK Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), shakes hands with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Col. Choong Hyo Yang, commander of ROK MLG, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 18, 2024. An office call took place between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, marking the first face-to-face encounter between Collins and Yang. This gathering provided a valuable opportunity for them to lay the groundwork for future collaboration between 3rd MLG and ROK MLG, with a focus on deepening their strategic partnership and advancing their long-term goals for joint readiness and effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    japan
    okinawa
    camp kinser
    gift exchange
    rok marines

