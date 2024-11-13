Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Regional Support Group Deployment Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    115th Regional Support Group Deployment Ceremony

    ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Yancy Mendoza 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Kyle Woodhouse, assigned to 115th Regional Support Group, and the unit’s Color Guard stand together in formation during their Deployment Ceremony held in Roseville, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024. The 115th RSG is deploying to the U.S. Army Central Command’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Yancy Mendoza.)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 21:06
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-LK706-1005
    Location: ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 115th Regional Support Group Deployment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Yancy Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    115th RSG

