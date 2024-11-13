115th Regional Support Group Deployment Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Kyle Woodhouse, assigned to 115th Regional Support Group, and the unit’s Color Guard stand together in formation during their Deployment Ceremony held in Roseville, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024. The 115th RSG is deploying to the U.S. Army Central Command’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Yancy Mendoza.)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8758266
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-LK706-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
