Garrison Command Team, from left, Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez help serve up an early Thanksgiving to Soldiers on drill in the Artesani Dining Facility at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 16.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8757356
|VIRIN:
|241116-O-HX738-4609
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service with a smile [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.