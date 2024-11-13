Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Garrison Command Team, from left, Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada and Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez help serve up an early Thanksgiving to Soldiers on drill in the Artesani Dining Facility at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 16.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8757356
    VIRIN: 241116-O-HX738-4609
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Service with a smile
    No one left hungry
    Giving thanks and platefuls to the troops

    Thanksgiving
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

