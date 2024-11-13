Gettysburg's Deployment

HELSINKI (Nov. 7, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ting Wang, a native of Huntington Beach, California, participates in a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) as the ship departs Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 7. Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8757158
|VIRIN:
|241107-N-HF194-1029
|Resolution:
|3933x2622
|Size:
|984.07 KB
|Location:
|HELSINKI, FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
