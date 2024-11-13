Individual Weapons' Qualification, HHC, Task Force Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct individual weapons qualification tables on the M4 rifle bolstering unit readiness in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 2, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Charles Crowder)