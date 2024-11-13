Air Infiltration, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct an air infiltration exercise with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Shikra, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)