U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct an air infiltration exercise with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Shikra, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8756948
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-NY259-8989
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|429.09 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Infiltration, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando [Image 2 of 2], by SGT IVAN BOTTS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.