    Air Infiltration, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Infiltration, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. IVAN BOTTS 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando, conduct an air infiltration exercise with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Shikra, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ivan Botts)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8756948
    VIRIN: 240923-A-NY259-8989
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 429.09 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Air Infiltration, Cherokee Company, Task Force Commando [Image 2 of 2], by SGT IVAN BOTTS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

