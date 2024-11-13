USS Sterett (DDG 104) Awarded the Spokane Trophy as top Pacific warship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Brenden McLane, commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to the ship’s crew of USS Sterett (DDG 104) after presenting the ship with the 2023 Spokane Trophy. He emphasized to the ship that the trophy is a “team award” and every one of the crew should take pride in the accomplishment of being the top ship in the Pacific surface force.



Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt to recognize naval warfighting proficiency. Trophy is currently given to the Pacific Fleet surface combatant ship most proficient in overall combat systems readiness and warfare operations.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram).