    JB MDL - 80th TNG CMD TC DIX 94th DIV 12R10 Interior Electrician TNG – 8 Nov 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    JB MDL - 80th TNG CMD TC DIX 94th DIV 12R10 Interior Electrician TNG – 8 Nov 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 80th Training Command / TC Dix 94th Division trained solders from multiple units throughout the region during their 12R10 Interior Electrician Course. This Class/Training is held at the Vertical Skill Building 4309 on Fort Dix from 10-24 September 2022. Interior electricians (12R MOS) possess a comprehensive understanding of the principles of electricity. Soldiers with a 12R MOS are safety conscious and understand local rules and regulations while they work with up to 600 volts of electrical power. As interior electricians gain experience, they move to a supervisory position and begin to design electrical layouts themselves. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 13:29
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
