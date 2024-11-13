Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tammy Wind, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, performs a two-week physical exam on an infant. Wind is a native of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, and is a veteran with over 30 years in the medical field. She says, “I love taking care of children, watching them grow up, and watching parents’ parent. Children are not little adults, they are children, each unique in their own way. They can melt your heart with their gestures and the things they say.” Wind heartfeltly adds, “Military families are very special to me.” Nurse Practitioner Week runs Nov. 10-16, recognizing some of the hardest working people on the front lines of healthcare.