    First Female Airman Awarded Silver Star [Image 4 of 4]

    First Female Airman Awarded Silver Star

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, awards Capt. Lacie Hester, 494th Fighter Squadron F-15E weapon systems officer, with the Silver Star during a ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, Nov. 12, 2024. The Silver Star is the United States Armed Forces third-highest military decoration for valor in combat and was presented based on the aircrew’s gallantry in action repelling the Iranian attack as the airborne mission commanders directing coalition forces during the unprecedented large-scale attack against Israel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)

    This work, First Female Airman Awarded Silver Star [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Perry Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

