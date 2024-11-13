USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Combat Skills Training While Operating in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Nov. 13, 2024) – Ensign Ethan Murphy (left), from Milwaukee, demonstrates force protection combat techniques with Lt. j.g. Maxen Guthrie, from Camas, Washington, during security reaction force training on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 13, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)