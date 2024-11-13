Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fire Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment emplace an M777 A2 howitzer and check its alignment in preparation for the upcoming live fire exercise during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:02
    Photo ID: 8755528
    VIRIN: 241114-A-GR811-9114
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire
    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire
    U.S. Soldiers emplace and prepare for Dynamic Front 25 live fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    NATO
    Artillery
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download