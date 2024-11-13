Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Isaac Torres, brigade commander, 414th Contracting Support Brigade, pins the Expert Soldier Badge on Command Sgt. Maj. Nadejda Vorobyeva-Santiago at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7th, 2024. This year's Expert Infantry, Soldier, Field Medic Badge event (E3B) was hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:33
    Photo ID: 8755484
    VIRIN: 241107-A-HL439-1007
    Resolution: 4971x4480
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: DAYTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge
    Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESB
    Stronger together
    414th CSB
    E3BEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download