Command Sgt. Maj. Vorobyeva-Santiago earns the Expert Soldier Badge

U.S. Army Col. Isaac Torres, brigade commander, 414th Contracting Support Brigade, pins the Expert Soldier Badge on Command Sgt. Maj. Nadejda Vorobyeva-Santiago at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 7th, 2024. This year's Expert Infantry, Soldier, Field Medic Badge event (E3B) was hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)