Date Taken: 10.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 00:42 Photo ID: 8754854 VIRIN: 241007-N-IX958-4552 Resolution: 1080x738 Size: 385.53 KB Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Scheduled Electrical Outage Graphic [Image 3 of 3], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.