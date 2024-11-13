Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scheduled Electrical Outage Graphic [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Scheduled Electrical Outage Graphic

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Social Media graphic for use to announce scheduled electrical outages. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 00:42
    Photo ID: 8754854
    VIRIN: 241007-N-IX958-4552
    Resolution: 1080x738
    Size: 385.53 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scheduled Electrical Outage Graphic [Image 3 of 3], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety Belt Graphic
    Scheduled Electrical Outage Graphic
    Town Hall Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download