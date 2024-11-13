Members of B Troop- 4th United States Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) mounted ceremonial unit from Fort Huachuca ride during the City of Sierra Vista's 2024 Veterans Day Parade.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8754358
|VIRIN:
|241111-D-WL684-4863
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. [Image 9 of 9], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.