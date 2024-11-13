Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. [Image 9 of 9]

    Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade.

    SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Members of B Troop- 4th United States Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) mounted ceremonial unit from Fort Huachuca ride during the City of Sierra Vista's 2024 Veterans Day Parade.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8754358
    VIRIN: 241111-D-WL684-4863
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. [Image 9 of 9], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Huachuca Sierra Vista Veterans Day 2024

