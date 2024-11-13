Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. European Command Multinational Tabletop Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. European Command Multinational Tabletop Exercise

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Ingram, strategist, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives a briefing during the U.S. European Command Multinational Tabletop Exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Ramstein, Germany, on Nov. 8, 2024. The purpose of the EUCOM TTX is to highlight NATO logistics and interoperability between all nations. NATO's enduring aim is to safeguard the security of our one billion citizens, and to defend our shared values: democracy, freedom, and the international rules that promote peace and prevent conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8752735
    VIRIN: 241114-A-SS112-1005
    Resolution: 4423x2949
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. European Command Multinational Tabletop Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    Multinational Tabletop Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download