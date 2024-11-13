Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Ingram, strategist, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, gives a briefing during the U.S. European Command Multinational Tabletop Exercise on Ramstein Air Base, Ramstein, Germany, on Nov. 8, 2024. The purpose of the EUCOM TTX is to highlight NATO logistics and interoperability between all nations. NATO's enduring aim is to safeguard the security of our one billion citizens, and to defend our shared values: democracy, freedom, and the international rules that promote peace and prevent conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)