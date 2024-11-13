Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to homeport [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to homeport

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 27, 2024) – Cmdr. Alexander Franz, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), center, stands on the conning tower as Jefferson City transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Oct. 27, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 02:51
    VIRIN: 241027-N-QR679-1011
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    submarines
    Jefferson City
    submarine squadron 15
    css15

