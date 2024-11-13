Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 12]

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The U.S. Air Force Aerial Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, perform their aerial routine at the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

