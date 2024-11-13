Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BloomU [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BloomU

    BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard participate in a veterans appreciation event at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2024. Soldiers presented static displays of Humvees, manned recruiting booths and landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the university quadrangle. Part of the event included giving a helicopter ride to a few Bloomsburg students who are Soldiers or Airmen in the Pennsylvania National Guard. This was done in an effort to promote the partnership between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as the education benefits available to service members. Since 2022, Bloomsburg has been a campus of Commonwealth University, along with Mansfield and Lock Haven. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8752312
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-IK914-2579
    Resolution: 2259x1506
    Size: 944.91 KB
    Location: BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BloomU [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU
    BloomU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    student
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Bloomsburg University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download