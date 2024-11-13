Honolulu District Wins Two Awards at 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant General William H. Graham (far left), 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (far right), 15th Command Sergeant Major, USACE present (left to right) Brad Scully, Lise Ditzel-Ma, Gerald Young, Jodi Yoshishige, and David Matsumoto the 2024 USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year Award at the 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony in Washington, DC Nov. 13, 2024. This was to commemorate the PDT’s work on the Command and Control Facility Project on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, which is the new U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters building now named the Frederick C. Weyand Command Center. (Photo courtesy of USACE HQ).