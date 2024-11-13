Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honolulu District Wins Two Awards at 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Cortland Henderson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lieutenant General William H. Graham (far left), 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (far right), 15th Command Sergeant Major, USACE present (left to right) Brad Scully, Lise Ditzel-Ma, Gerald Young, Jodi Yoshishige, and David Matsumoto the 2024 USACE Project Delivery Team of the Year Award at the 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony in Washington, DC Nov. 13, 2024. This was to commemorate the PDT’s work on the Command and Control Facility Project on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, which is the new U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters building now named the Frederick C. Weyand Command Center. (Photo courtesy of USACE HQ).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honolulu District Wins Two Awards at 2024 USACE National Award Ceremony, by Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

